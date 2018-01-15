Several Meadville Streets to Reopen for Drivers Monday Morning

Several streets in the City of Meadville will reopen Monday morning for drivers after flooding forced their closures late last week.

The Meadville City Manager's Office released the following information at 11:30 p.m. Sunday:

PennDOT has confirmed that one lane of traffic in each direction across Smock Bridge will reopen in time for the morning commute. Motorists traveling into the City from Vernon Township will be directed onto Route 6, the French Creek Parkway, and to the Mead Ave/Arch Street intersection. Entry and exit at Park Avenue and Linden Streets, as well as Willow Street, remains closed and impassable. PennDOT advises that the reopened lanes might be narrow and rough and urge motorists to exercise extreme caution.

PennDOT is also working on reopening Mercer Street Bridge in both directions. Willow Street remains closed however once the Bridge is reopened, motorists traveling into the City will be directed to make a left turn onto the Route 6/ French Creek Parkway, or right turn to access Smock Bridge towards Vernon Township.

Route 6, the French Creek Parkway, will be open for one lane in each direction. Again, the lanes might be narrow and rough and motorists are urged to exercise caution.

French Street has been reopened for limited access so that employees working in the industries along French Street and Poplar Street can get to their jobs. The City Public Works Department has assisted several other companies in the City to find ways for employees to reach their places of employment.

At many of the flooded street locations Downtown, French Creek’s level has exceeded the height of the City storm sewer system, pushing water up through discharge pipes and storm drains into the roadway. As such, the flooded intersections and streets are not able to drain because French Creek’s water level is simply higher than the drainage system and surrounding land. As the flood waters recede and intersections begin to drain, a new challenge is the ice that has formed on standing water at all of these locations. Temperatures will be below freezing through Friday and ice clean-up is proving difficult. The City continues to coordinate efforts with Crawford County, PennDOT, and surrounding municipalities to keep traffic flowing and respond to changing flood conditions.

Residents are asked to be patient with the detours and to observe all road closure and high water signs.

Status of the following streets has been updated:

Smock Bridge, which carries Routes 6/19/322 over French Creek in Meadville and Vernon Township will REOPEN with one lane access in both directions.

Park Avenue between Linden Street and Willow Street remains CLOSED

Linden Street between Liberty Street and French Creek Parkway remains CLOSED

French Creek Parkway, one southbound lane to Smock Bridge and Mercer Street Bridge, south of Mead Ave, will REOPEN

French Street south of Mead Avenue will REOPEN with limited access

Mercer Street Bridge in both directions will REOPEN

Willow St. at French Creek Parkway remains CLOSED

South Main St. / Rt. 322 between Linden Street and Franklin Pike remains CLOSED

Spring Street between Lincoln Ave. and Cussewago Road/Route 102 remains CLOSED

The following DETOUR ROUTES are available:

City inbound and outbound: Route 102 (Cussewago Road) → Mead Avenue / Mead Ave. Bridge. Motorists should expect heavy traffic on detour route.

City inbound and outbound: Route 102 (Cussewago Road) → Dunham Road → Roger’s Ferry Road → Lincoln Avenue → Spring Street / Spring St. Bridge

The City is posting road closure and flooding updates, including an interactive map, on the City’s website at www.cityofmeadville.org and the City’s Facebook page, City of Meadville - Office of the City Manager (search Facebook for @cityofmeadville). To sign up for periodic email updates of City street closures, please fill out the form on the City of Meadville web page: www.cityofmeadville.org/stayinformed

For the map with up-to-date road closures and detours in the City of Meadville, check the City’s website at cityofmeadville.org, or visit the interactive map posted on Facebook earlier today.

The City of Meadville can only speak to road condition and closure information within the City limits. For road closure information outside Meadville, please use the PA511 travel delay site here and sort by “Northwestern (Erie)” region: http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=cle&gage=medp1

To view French Creek water level readings, please visit the Mercer St. Bridge gauge station page here: http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php…