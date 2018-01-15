Two Arrested for Drugs in Chautauqua County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Arrested for Drugs in Chautauqua County

Posted: Updated:

An investigation into a suspicious situation in Chautauqua County in early January turned up drugs, according to the Sheriff's Office Sunday.

Deputies found marijuana, heroin and suboxone strips after they were called to Adams Street in Silver Creek around 6:40 p.m. Jan. 2.

Nathaniel Crabtree, 36, of Dunkirk, and Connor Graves, 21, of Fredonia, were both arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Graves was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and a parking violation.

They were later released with tickets to appear in court at a later date for their arraignments.

