Harry Mueller the Key Man: Giving You the Business

Harry Mueller the Key Man is a third generation, family owned locksmith.

It has been serving business and residential customers for nearly 90 years.

The locksmith business opened in the late 1920's, and it still going strong.

Dianne Tretter, is Harry's granddaughter and co-owner along with her brother.

She says the company's formula for success is pretty simple.

She said, "I think it is known that we have been here for three generations. We give fair prices and professional locksmith business for them."

The service includes making all types of keys for businesses and homeowners.

But an even bigger part of the business involves changing or re-keying locks.

Some of the work is done in the company workshop, some is done on location

In a typical year, the company has hundreds of business and residential customers from a wide area. Not just Erie but as far away as Meadville, Jamestown and Titusville.

While much of the work has not changed over the years there is an increasing demand for key less entry systems