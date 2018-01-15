Busy Winter Season Expected at Erie Shipyard

This is shaping up to be one of the busiest winter seasons ever at Erie's shipyard.

Two large tug-barges have already arrived for winter repairs at Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair.

The company expects four more large ships to arrive in the next week or two.

Managers think major dry dock upgrades have attracted more business.

Plus, they think more shipping companies have become aware of the capabilities of the shipyard.

Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair Assistant General Manager Rick Hammer said, "Well I would like to think some of the past performances and jobs we have done before and performed has shown these customers that we are a viable option, a good choice to get work done."

Right now the shipyard has about 100 employees.

That number is like to rise a bit with so much repair work scheduled.