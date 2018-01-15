Rent One Presents Check to Shriners Hospital for Children

An Erie business provided a boost for the Shriners Hospital for Children Monday.

Rent One presented a check for $7,500 to the hospital as part of its Great Expectations program.

Shriners plans to use the money for its wheelchair seating program. It helps children with mobility issues live more comfortably.

Shriners said the donations will go a long ways to benefit Erie area children.

"Having wonderful partners like Rent One, it helps support our mission in Erie," said Greg Hall, business development director at the Shriners Hospital for Children. "It's exciting. It's really wonderful that this money is going to help support local kids."

This is the fourth straight year that Rent One has donated to the Shriners Hospital.

