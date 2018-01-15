Smock Bridge Reopens After Flooding Forces Closure - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Smock Bridge Reopens After Flooding Forces Closure

The Smock Bridge reopened to traffic Monday morning after flooding on the roads approaching the bridge closed it over the weekend, according to PennDOT.

While Route 6 in Meadville is open, the road is limited to a single lane of traffic westbound at Linden Street and one lane eastbound at Willow Street because of flooding.

PennDOT is asking drivers to watch out for water on roadways, follow warning signs and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car away. The roadbed also may not be intact under the water.

