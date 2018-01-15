Hundreds Brave Cold Erie Temps for Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

This Martin Luther King Jr .Day, hundreds of people marched through the streets of Erie, for the annual MLK march.

The cold temperatures didn't keep them taking part in the march, honoring the legacy of King Jr..

It started at Perry Square, they walked several blocks over and down to the Martin Luther King Memorial Center, where a short service followed the march.

Many adults brought children along, and spoke with us about the importance of getting youth involved, "The youth being involved today is more important than ever before, we have so much going on in our community, and we as adults need to take a young person under our wing and raise them up, teach them, mentor them so they can stay on the right path," said MLK Director James Sherrod.

"We came down here to support Martin Luther King's dream, and to have all races be together instead of having them separated," said a young Olivia Phillips of Erie.



The theme of this year's march was jobs and income. Black leaders are hoping the march also raises awareness to Community Benefits Agreements.

Which would be agreements with the city and county, between businesses that are expanding, which would provide more job opportunities, particularly in the construction sector, for minorities in Erie, "We're trying to have everyone understand what they can do, how they can could build our community and bring us together," said Sherrod. "If you look in some other cities across this nation, Community Benefits Agreements have been able to sustain communities, to revitalize communities to really have an impact on people who live around these initiatives that are going on," Sherrod continued.

A wreath laying ceremony at the MLK Memorial Center followed Monday's march, a symbol of remembrance for a man whose mission continues today.