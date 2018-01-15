Erie Police Attempting to Identify Robbery Suspect

Erie Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who is a suspect in a robbery last week.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Circle K at 603 West 26th Street.

The suspect robbed the clerk of cash and cigarettes, according to reports from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they are hoping someone may recognize the suspect's clothing or mannerisms in the surveillance video below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Suchy at 814-870-1161.

