Erie Police Attempting to Identify Robbery Suspect - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Attempting to Identify Robbery Suspect

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who is a suspect in a robbery last week.

It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday at the Circle K at 603 West 26th Street.

The suspect robbed the clerk of cash and cigarettes, according to reports from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police said they are hoping someone may recognize the suspect's clothing or mannerisms in the surveillance video below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Suchy at 814-870-1161.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com