Meadville's Park Ave., Linden St. Reopen to Traffic

More roads are now open to drivers in the City of Meadville.

Here is the latest update from the City Manager's Office as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Smock Bridge reopened to traffic in both directions early this morning and motorists can now enter and exit the bridge from the Park Avenue and Linden Street intersection. In addition, both Park Avenue and Linden Street are now open. Sidewalks in this entire area, however, remain impassable with a build-up of ice and debris. Motorists are reminded that in some areas the roadway could still be narrow and rough and they are urged to exercise extreme caution

Mercer Street Bridge remains open in both directions. Willow Street at the French Creek Parkway remains closed and, motorists traveling into the City using the Mercer Street Bridge will be directed to make a left turn onto the Route 6/ French Creek Parkway, or right turn toward Smock Bridge to Vernon Township.

At least one lane of Route 6, the French Creek Parkway, is open in each direction. Again, the lanes might be narrow and rough and motorists are urged to exercise caution.

The City continues to coordinate efforts with Crawford County, PennDOT, and surrounding municipalities to keep traffic flowing and respond to changing flood conditions.

Residents are asked to be patient and to observe all road closure and high water signs.

The following streets remain closed:

Willow St. at French Creek Parkway remains CLOSED

South Main St. / Rt. 322 between Linden Street and Franklin Pike remains CLOSED

Spring Street between Lincoln Ave. and Cussewago Road/Route 102 remains CLOSED

The following DETOUR route in and out of the City is available:

City inbound and outbound: Route 102 (Cussewago Road) → Dunham Road → Roger’s Ferry Road → Lincoln Avenue → Spring Street / Spring St. Bridge

The City is posting road closure and flooding updates, including an interactive map, on the City’s website at www.cityofmeadville.org and the City’s Facebook page, City of Meadville - Office of the City Manager (search Facebook for @cityofmeadville). To sign up for periodic email updates of City street closures, please fill out the form on the City of Meadville web page: www.cityofmeadville.org/stayinformed

For the map with up-to-date road closures and detours in the City of Meadville, check the City’s website at cityofmeadville.org, or visit this interactive map:

https://cityofmeadville.maps.arcgis.com/apps/SimpleViewer/index.html?appid=33371ee305f6424284d7d41ae514655c

The City of Meadville can only speak to road condition and closure information within the City limits. For road closure information outside Meadville, please use the PA511 travel delay site here and sort by “Northwestern (Erie)” region: http://www.511pa.com/TravelConditions/TravelDelay.aspx

To view French Creek water level readings, please visit the Mercer St. Bridge gauge station page here: http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=cle&gage=medp1