Meadville Businesses Cope With Flood Waters, Then Ice

It's not a normal Monday for many businesses in Meadville. Flooded streets, that turned to ice, forced many businesses to close today.

Some businesses did find a way to keep their doors open. Fullerton's Appliances remained open, although customers were few. Outside, Park Avenue was covered with a solid sheet of thick ice. Motorists couldn't get up the street due to police barricades. Heavy equipment filled the street, chopping up, and hauling out, big chunks of ice. Fullerton's manager, Kevin Keppel, kept busy watching the clean-up.

"The guy that's been running the front end loader is incredible. He's driving that thing around like it's a Volkswagen," he said.

Fullerton's has a rear door that faces a street that was not flooded. Customers could use that door, but most of them stayed at home. Keppel eventually turned his attention elsewhere.

"Catching up on paperwork," he said.

Professional plumbers use Winters Plumbing and Heating Supplies to purchase all the parts and equipment they need. The store remained open throughout the high water and thick ice. The store's motto during the situation was simple: If the plumbers could somehow make it to the store, the store would not let them down.

"We've kept regular hours and we've had pretty good sales days too. When something like this happens, people need to fix things, so we decided to stay open," said Karen Brumbaugh, a 20-Year Employee.

Ken Wright made it to his Subway franchise today to make the bread for tomorrow's sales. The shop is not open today. Wright does not want to risk any customers injuring themselves in the icy parking lot. He's had enough problems. The last few days of flood water, and ice, produced zero profits.

"Today was a throw-out day. We had to take food we got in the refrigerator and throw it out. Everything with a date on it today has to be thrown out. It's just like starting new. That's the first time we had to do it, but you've got to do it. It's been an experience," Wright said.



Longtime store owners, like Wright, remember many other floods on Park Avenue, but they never have seen the flood water turn to ice before.