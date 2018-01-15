Penn State Behrend and Serverie Organize MLK Day of Service for Students From Western PA Campuses

For the first time, Penn State Behrend hosted a rotating MLK Day of Service for students from western Pennsylvania campuses.

They teamed up with Serverie, to make it happen.

About 50 students from five campuses gathered at Behrend, to learn why a day of service is a fitting way, to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. They then fanned out to about eight different locations in Erie, volunteering with organizations, that serve those in need.

Some painted a floor at the Lodge on Sass apartments, part of Community Shelter Services. At Bethesda Trinity Center, volunteers created a bulletin board in the computer center, made other improvements, and even interacted with children, in the sports court.

Penn State Behrend's office of civic engagement hopes they build a lifelong attitude of service.