Gannon students lead MLK prayer service - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

ERIE, Pa. -

Students and staff at Gannon University hosted a service of their own to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A prayer service was held at the Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel on Gannon's Erie campus Monday evening. It capped off a full day of programs in which students and staff celebrated Dr. King's life and legacy, including a march from Perry Square to the Martin Luther King Center at 312 Chestnut St.

The message during the service was simple: to not only honor his message of peace and equality on this day, but every day.

