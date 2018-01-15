Erie Urban Entrepreneur Program boosts minority-owned businesses

The boutique "Girl 6" opened at 1401 Parade St. in Erie in October 2017. But owner Autumn Hicks say it wouldn't be there all without the help of the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority and its financial partner, Bridgeway Capital.

"I went to about eight-to-ten banks and was told no repeatedly," said Hicks.

Their help allowed Hicks, 31, to turn an idea and business plan into a corner store full of wigs, hair extensions and other hair supplies tailored to the needs of African-American women.

"I was interested in the hair/beauty supply industry because I felt there was a lack of diversity from the stores in general," she said.

Hicks is among the dozens of budding business owners who are benefiting from the partnership, what's known as "microlending." Since ECGRA's initial $100,000 investment in 2012, Bridgeway Capital has offered 62 loans totaling more than $10 million. Twelve of those loans -- roughly 15 percent -- were made through the Erie Urban Entrepreneur Program, which minority business owners start their companies.

"You have to be knowledgeable, you have to have a good plan," said ECGRA Board Member Dale Barney. "We'd like for your credit to be good and not taint."

But this shop could be just the start. Hicks hopes her small business will generate others to come back to the once thriving Parade Street corridor.

"I think what's missing is the family feel," she said. "Sometimes you just want to shop boutique to boutique."

The program has also backed things like barber shops and day cares, getting businesses off the ground and into storefronts of their own.

"A good idea without capital or without backing goes nowhere," said Barney.

You can apply for funding through the Erie Urban Entrepreneur Program here.