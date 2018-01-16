Operation Build Up Donates Van to Local Veteran

Army Veteran Mike Proper received a much-needed surprise Monday night from the veteran non-profit, Operation Build Up.

A van, to help get his family back on their feet.

"This means everything...I was told I was coming here to hang out with some friends, and kind of relax. It's been really rough lately," said Mike Proper of Union City.

Their home caught on fire before the holidays, and then a back injury has kept him from being able to work. To make matters worse, their family car broke down a few weeks ago. So a friend of Proper's reached out to Operation Build Up to help.

"I've got five boys and we got school, and activities, and everything else to do, and it's been hard on us because we've been stuck in the house the last couple months. No vehicle, no way to get around, and this is just amazing," said Proper.

Based out of Lima, New York, the non-profit began in 2016 to help local veterans by donating vehicles or home furnishings. They mostly give back to the veterans who don't ask for help.

"In their darkest hour, they kind of keep their emotions to their selves, they don't ask for help, no body hears their cries," said Justin Cogswell, CEO of Operation Build Up.

Their main mission is to help lessen the suicide and homelessness rates among veterans.

"We believe that if they're given the vital resources that they need in their darkest hour, they will succeed and create the lives they deserve to live," said Cogswell.

Proper said he's thankful for all the help he's received,, and urges others to support veterans groups, so veterans like him, can receive the help they need.

"I had no idea what I was going to do next. This completely helps me out. Instead of falling into a hole I can't get out of, now I have a way out," he said.

Last year, Operation Build Up donated 31 vehicles to veterans, but this year their goal is to donate even more. They are heading to New Hampshire next week to deliver a car to a marine.

To like their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OperationBuildUp/

To donate to their cause: http://www.operationbuildup.com/