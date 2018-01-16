Former Secretary Sentenced for Embezzling More than $140,000 from Erie County District Attorney's Office

The former secretary for the Erie County District Attorney's Office who admitted to stealing more than $140,000 from the office's accounts will spend one to two years in jail.

Judge William Cunningham handed down the sentenced Tuesday morning for Jennifer Sasso, 43, of Millcreek. She will also serve five years probation once released.

She will also pay $152,650 in restitution.

Sasso pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and tampering with records in early December. A charge of receiving stolen property was dropped.

State Police charged Sasso in March after an investigation revealed she stole the money from three office accounts from 2010 to 2016.

She was fired back in January when District Attorney Jack Daneri's office noticed a discrepancy in the drug forfeiture accounts.

Investigators said she made more than 100 unauthorized cash withdrawals from several government accounts and made false entries to conceal the thefts.

