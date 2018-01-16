High School Student Charged with Having Sex with Underage Girl Waives Hearing

An Iroquois High School student charged with having sex with an underage girl will face trial.

Brandon Ashley, 18, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning on charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent sexual assault of a person less than 16 years old.

Ashley had sex with the 13-year-old girl at her Wesleyville home Oct. 15 according to police in the criminal complaint.

The charges were filed after an interview was conducted Oct. 19 at the Children's Advocacy Center, police said. Ashley was arraigned the next day.

He was a senior running back and linebacker for the Iroquois High School football team, according to the 2017 roster.

