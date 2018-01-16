Cafe Opens in the Erie County Courthouse

If you're looking for a new spot to grab some lunch this afternoon, there is a new cafe open in the city.

Tuesday morning was the grand opening of the new Courthouse Cafe' by Lisa.

It's located in the bottom of the Erie County Courthouse building at 140 West 6th St.

This new cafe came about as a result of an initiative by the Erie County Executive Office.

Courthouse employees were asked what they wanted. The overwhelming response from the more than 900 employees was a place to eat on location.

This gave way for Lisa Heidelberg, and her 28 years of culinary experience.

"I'm thankful for the support of my team, of my family, of friends, mentors and of the Courthouse employees. They're actually becoming our family, and we're a part of their family, and they really seem to enjoy us being here, and we do for sure, " said Lisa Heidelberg, from the Courthouse Cafe'.

The Courthouse Cafe' by Lisa is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The general public is also invited to enjoy the cafe's fresh wraps, soups, salads and more.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.