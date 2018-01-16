Investigators Determine Origin of Falconer Block Fire Not Suspicious

The cause of a destructive fire at 15 West Main Street in Falconer New York Sunday does not appear to be suspicious, according to Chautauqua County investigators.

The Fire Investigation Team examined the scene Sunday and Monday interviewing several tenants and witnesses. The Falconer Fire Department Ladder Truck assisted so that fire investigators could navigate the third floor where the building had not collapsed yet.

Investigators determined that the fire started in the attic area near the south/center of the building. Because of the extensive damage, and the risk of building collapse, they ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.

In the course of the investigation, the team found three cats in an apartment on the second floor of the building, in an area that was not extensively damaged. With the help of the fire department ladder truck investigators broke out a front window, to enter the apartment and reach the cats. All three were alive and reunited with their owners.