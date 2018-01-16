Millcreek Man Sentenced in Indecent Assault Cases

A Millcreek Township man will spend 15 to 29 30 years in prison for two indecent assault cases.

Judge Stephanie Domitrovich handed down the sentence Tuesday morning for Roger Wilson. He must also register as a tier 3 sex offender for the rest of his life. His significant, prior criminal record was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Wilson pleaded guilty in October to charges including indecent assault and aggravated indecent assault of a minor for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while she was sleeping at his home in September 2016.

Wilson also admitted to indecent exposure and corruption of minors for exposing himself to two young girls as they waited for their school bus outside his home. In that case, police said he stood naked and exposed himself to an 11 and 12-year-old girl through a window of his home in the 2300 block of Midland Drive.

