Meadville's Willow Street Reopens at French Creek Parkway; PennDOT Working to Remove Ice

The City of Meadville announced Tuesday afternoon Willow Street has reopened at the French Creek Parkway. It's one of many streets that was closed due to flooding.

PennDOT is still working to remove ice from South Main St / Rt. 322 between Linden and Franklin Pike.

Here's the complete update from the City Manager's office:

Willow Street at the French Creek Parkway has reopened. PennDot continues to clear ice from South Main St / Rt. 322 between Linden and Franklin Pike. It appears that some standing water remains beneath the ice, which may impact the reopening of the road. The City continues to coordinate efforts with Crawford County, PennDOT, and surrounding municipalities to keep traffic flowing and respond to changing conditions. Motorists are asked to be patient and to observe all road closure signs. The following streets remain closed: South Main St. / Rt. 322 between Linden Street and Franklin Pike remains CLOSED

Spring Street between Lincoln Ave. and Cussewago Road/Route 102 remains CLOSED The following DETOUR route in and out of the City is available: City inbound and outbound: Route 102 (Cussewago Road) → Dunham Road → Roger’s Ferry Road → Lincoln Avenue → Spring Street / Spring St. Bridge According to the National Weather Service there will be a warm-up in temperature this weekend followed by rain, potentially heavy. With the melt of the snow pack from yesterday’s snowfall and additional rain, there could be flooding comparable to last weekend. The City is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to post flooding updates and road closures on the City’s website at www.cityofmeadville.org and the City’s Facebook page, City of Meadville - Office of the City Manager (search Facebook for @cityofmeadville). To sign up for periodic email updates of City street closures, please fill out the form on the City of Meadville web page: www.cityofmeadville.org/stayinformed For an interactive map with up-to-date road closures and detours in the City of Meadville, check the City’s website at cityofmeadville.org, or visit this interactive map:

https://cityofmeadville.maps.arcgis.com/apps/SimpleViewer/index.html?appid=33371ee305f6424284d7d41ae514655c The City of Meadville can only speak to road condition and closure information within the City limits. For road closure information outside Meadville, please use the PA511 travel delay site here and sort by “Northwestern (Erie)” region: http://www.511pa.com/TravelConditions/TravelDelay.aspx To view French Creek water level readings, please visit the Mercer St. Bridge gauge station page here: http://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=cle&gage=medp1

