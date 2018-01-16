Stock Market Hits Record. Is it "Trump Effect?"

The stock market is making history again. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 26,000 for the first time this morning. Could it be due to something called "The Trump Effect." According to CNN, the Dow has risen over 7,000 points since President Trump was elected to office. That's a spike of 40%.

Dr. Greg Filbeck is the Director of Penn State Behrend's Black School of Business, and is a Professor of Finance and Risk Management. He says the latest build-up in the stock market is the result of several years of policy that started before Trump arrived in Washington. But, he says some recent legislation is contributing to latest euphoria among investors.

"The tax changes, for example, that came up have continued to fuel growth in terms of where the stock market has gone. But the underlying fundamentals were, sort of, set to kind of do some of the things that we're observing before Trump came into office," Filbeck said.

Jim Kubaney is the Senior Vice-President, and Senior Investment Advisor, for PNC Wealth Management. He says the market has been driven the last six to nine months by one main thing...Corporate Earnings Growth. But he does credit the initial rise to "The Trump Effect."

"People were anticipating accelerating economic growth as a result of tax reform, health care reform, infrastructure rebuilding projects. None of those came to pass until recently, until the tax reform package was passed. So initially, it was The Trump Effect. But then, there was a transition to strong corporate earnings growth," Kubaney said.

The Dow started to dip shortly after hitting the 26,000 milestone. It finished the day down 10 points at 25,792.