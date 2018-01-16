Erie Man Sentenced for Exposing Himself to Child

An Erie man who pleaded guilty to exposing himself to a child and trying to lure the girl into his vehicle was sentenced to 4 years on restricted intermediate punishment.

Shyquille Beasley, 24, will spend the first six months on electronic monitoring. Additionally, he must serve 3 months of intermediate supervision then one year of probation.

He pleaded guilty in October to corruption of minors, luring a child into a motor vehicle, open lewdness and driving without a license.

Beasley exposed himself to a child in the 400 block of East 8th Street around 6:30 a.m. July 14, police said.

He also made obscene gestures, according to the criminal complaint. At least two people saw him do it and called 911.

Erie Police patrol officers quickly responded and arrested him.

