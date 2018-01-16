As more roads reopen, Meadville officials prepare for possible "second round" of flooding this weekend

On day five of the flooding and cleanup Tuesday, Meadville's S. Main St. is still shut down. PennDOT spent the day cleaning up the stretch of Route 322 that leads into the city. Snow and ice were just part of the problem.

"There still was some standing water under the ice as well," said Meadville City Manager Andy Walker. "We were monitoring that. PennDOT was looking at that closely before they reopened the road there."

On the city's north side, in flood-prone Fifth Ward, the work continues to open up Spring St. near Lincoln Ave. Both roadways could be open as soon as Wednesday, Walker said.

"PennDOT thought certainly by tomorrow that 322 would be open," he noted. "Some of that might depend on that standing water."

This work comes after a weekend of wild weather that shut roadways and blocked businesses and homes in Meadville and surrounding communities.

"There was a lot," Meadville Resident Walter Boyda told Erie News Now Friday after the flooding started. "Probably a good two or three (feet of water) if not more."

French Creek, part of which is still jammed with ice, remains at its flood stage of 14-feet Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The big concern now is a weekend warm-up. All of the snow and ice melting could essentially create a second round of flooding

"It's sort of eye to the sky, and eye to the creek," Walker said. "So with the ice jam that we know is formed still on French Creek, that has us all nervous."

And if necessary, the city could even blow up that ice dam to keep French Creek flowing. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does not blast, Walker said. But the state does issue permits, giving Meadville officials a last resort.

"It's a complicated scenario," he said. "The flood plane has been inundated."