Fire Consumes Mobile Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Consumes Mobile Home

SAEGERTOWN, Pa. -

Multiple fire crews battled a fire in Crawford County.

Saegertown Fire Department was called out to a mobile home on Bertram Dr around 6:00 p.m.
It appears the fire began in the kitchen and living room area, but the cause has not yet, been determined.
The blaze quickly consumed the trailer,  as crews fought to keep their equipment from freezing while fighting the fire.

