Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Titusville

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire in downtown Titusville Tuesday night.

It was reported just before 11 p.m. at 109 West Spring Street, where Maria's Restaurant is located.

At least two buildings are on fire, according to reports from the scene. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

All fire departments in Crawford County were placed on standby around 1 a.m. Wednesday in case additional tankers were needed, according to radio traffic.

This is across from Towne Square, which suffered damage from a fire in March 2015.

This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for updates as they become available.

