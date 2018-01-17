Fire Heavily Damages Two Downtown Titusville Buildings

Firefighters have extinguished a devastating fire that broke out in downtown Titusville Tuesday night.

It was reported just before 11 p.m. at Maria's Restaurant at 109 West Spring Street.

The fire quickly spread to an adjacent building. Both suffered major damage. At one point, flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

At least one other building suffered smoke and water damage.

Firefighters from multiple departments spent more than eight hours tackling the flames in single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills.

Titusville Fire Chief Joe Lamey said the investigation will take time, but he hopes they will be able to pinpoint the cause of the fire.

"There's probably going to be a lot of interviews," said Lamey. "They're going to be talking to the renters of the facility and seeing if we can pin down an origin. Due to the heavy damage and collapse, we're not going to be doing much on-site investigation."

Both buildings that were damaged by the fire are expected to be a total loss.

They are located right across the street from the city's historic Towne Square complex, which suffered damage from a fire in March 2015.

