Crews Fight Fire at Millcreek Apartment Complex - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Crews Fight Fire at Millcreek Apartment Complex

Posted: Updated:

Volunteer crews battled an early morning fire at a Millcreek apartment building.

It happened just after midnight at the former Granada Apartments in Millcreek. It's now called The Reserve at Millcreek.

The fire began as a report of smoke in an apartment building along Treetop Drive. They got into a second floor unit and found smoke and flames.

Nobody was hurt, and crews managed to safely remove a dog from the apartment.

Investigators are expected to now search for a cause.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com