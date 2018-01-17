Crews Fight Fire at Millcreek Apartment Complex

Volunteer crews battled an early morning fire at a Millcreek apartment building.

It happened just after midnight at the former Granada Apartments in Millcreek. It's now called The Reserve at Millcreek.

The fire began as a report of smoke in an apartment building along Treetop Drive. They got into a second floor unit and found smoke and flames.

Nobody was hurt, and crews managed to safely remove a dog from the apartment.

Investigators are expected to now search for a cause.