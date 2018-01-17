More Crawford County Roads Reopen After Flooding - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

More Crawford County Roads Reopen After Flooding

Several more roads have reopened in Crawford County after flooding forced their closures, PennDOT announced Wednesday.

  • Route 322 is open in the City of Meadville.
  • Route 2040 (Spring Street) is open City of Meadville.
  • Route 1016 (Miller Station Road) is open in Cambridge and Rockdale Township.

The following roads remain closed due to flooding and flood damage:

Crawford County

  • Route 1014 (Johnston Road) is closed from Route 408 to Brown Hill Road in Rockdale Township.

Forest County

  • Route 3004 (Nebraska Road) is closed from German Hill Road to Sage Road in Green Township

