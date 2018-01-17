More Crawford County Roads Reopen After Flooding

Several more roads have reopened in Crawford County after flooding forced their closures, PennDOT announced Wednesday.

Route 322 is open in the City of Meadville.

Route 2040 (Spring Street) is open City of Meadville.

Route 1016 (Miller Station Road) is open in Cambridge and Rockdale Township.

The following roads remain closed due to flooding and flood damage:

Crawford County

Route 1014 (Johnston Road) is closed from Route 408 to Brown Hill Road in Rockdale Township.

Forest County

Route 3004 (Nebraska Road) is closed from German Hill Road to Sage Road in Green Township

