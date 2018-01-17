Findings Presented from Blue Zones Project to Improve Erie County's Health

The Erie County Health Departments hopes the Blue Zones Project will help people live longer and healthier lives.

Members of the committee behind the local version of the project presented their findings Wednesday morning at the Blasco Library's Hirt Auditorium.

The project focuses on bringing together work sites, grocery stores, places to eat and organization to make healthy choices easier.

Blue Zones Project members conducted several surveys in the last few months.

If the county moves forward with the project, it would become the 43rd community to become a Blue Zone.

Health department leaders said they are excited for the new challenge to turn around the area's declining health.

"It's unique, we're poised, we're ready," said Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health. "It's kind of now or never to take on something of this magnitude to make an impact that's meaningful for everyone."

