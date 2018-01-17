Level Red Boxing Owners in Erie Now Expanding to Pittsburgh, and New York

Level Red Boxing in Erie is announcing the opening of two new franchise locations. One is on Main Street in Williamsville, NY and the other on Baum Boulevard in Pittsburgh, PA.

Level Red Boxing was created by owners Matt and Anthony Pribonic. The brothers say they received so much positive feedback feedback from their first location at West 12th Street and Pittsburgh Avenue in Erie, that they decided to expand.

The name Level Red, reflects a focus membership usage. Each member joins and receives a pair of green gloves free. When they complete 100 classes, they are rewarded with a yellow glove. Once 200 classes are taken, a free level red glove and status is given. The owners will be detailing more information about their movement, later this month. ###



