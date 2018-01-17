$2.5M in Grants Announced for Projects to Grow Erie's Economy - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

$2.5M in Grants Announced for Projects to Grow Erie's Economy

The Erie Community Foundation Wednesday unveiled a new $2.5 million grant-making program.

The grants will go toward shovel-ready projects that will contribute to growing Erie's economy and are consistent with the priorities of the city's comprehensive plan.

It will fund up to 10 transformational ideas with grants of up to $250,000 each.

Non-profits are able to apply for funding.

The grants will be awarded by the middle of June.

