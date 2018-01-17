Devoted Erie County Detective Honored for Years of Service

A long-time Erie County detective was honored today for his years of service, and important contributions to his agency.

For Sergeant Joseph Spusta, of the Erie County Detectives Bureau, it was quite the humbling experience today.

Sergeant Spusta was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Northwestern Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.



Since 1997, Spusta has worked with a variety of cases dealing with child, and elder abuse, among others.



Spusta's ability to connect with victims has been the key to his career success.



It's also caught the eye of law enforcement officials and serves to be one of Spusta's favorite parts of the job.

"Sergeant Spusta helps every police department in Northwest Pennsylvania with their child abuse cases, because of his expertise. “said President of Northwestern Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association Larry Dombrowski “And that's why he was deserving of an award today."

"When you can make a difference in their lives, and kind of help to empower them to take control of, if they've been victimized, to take control of their lives back. And to help them through the process then, that is extremely gratifying.” Said Sergeant Spusta “And, that's one of those things that keeps you coming to work every day."

Spusta took time out to give advice to anybody looking to enter his same career path, and it's quite simple: make connections early, and as often as you can.