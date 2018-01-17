Cast of "Stomp!" Visit Wiley Charter School

Ahead of tonight's show...members of the musical group “Stomp” visited a local school to share their skills.

Students at the Robert Benjamin Wiley Charter School attended a special assembly to check out the work done by "Stomp!" members.

Students could even ask questions about what they do for audiences across the world.

Their performance is part of an on-going effort by the school to connect students with positive role models.

"Well, first of all, it builds relationships with one another, and with staff. It gives them an opportunity to perform, and do teamwork, and plan on their own. “ said CEO of the Charter School Kathryn Olds “And it also gives them a chance to explore both future careers, and future things that they might want to do, just to make life more fun, enriched and interesting."