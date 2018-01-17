Cast of "Stomp!" Visit Wiley Charter School - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cast of "Stomp!" Visit Wiley Charter School

Posted: Updated:

Ahead of tonight's show...members of the musical group “Stomp” visited a local school to share their skills.

Students at the Robert Benjamin Wiley Charter School attended a special assembly to check out the work done by "Stomp!" members.

Students could even ask questions about what they do for audiences across the world.

 Their performance is part of an on-going effort by the school to connect students with positive role models.

"Well, first of all, it builds relationships with one another, and with staff. It gives them an opportunity to perform, and do teamwork, and plan on their own. “ said CEO of the Charter School Kathryn Olds “And it also gives them a chance to explore both future careers, and future things that they might want to do, just to make life more fun, enriched and interesting."

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com