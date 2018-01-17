Local Girl Battling Cancer Receives New Puppy

Wednesday, a young girl battling an aggressive form of brain cancer welcomed a special new friend into her life.

"I think it's the best feeling, it's a little bit of happy in a not so happy time.” Said Raquel Wenning



For her four-year-old daughter, Analise Wenning, the surprise arrival of a Maltese puppy is a pleasant one, during what has been an otherwise unpleasant journey.

Wenning has been battling brain cancer since October of 2016. Tuesday was her final round of chemo after 15 months of treatment.



“It is a highly aggressive type of cancer, so we are realistic, but we are faithful, and we believe that that's what's leading our home at this time." said Raquel

And while she's not completely cured, her new friend "Charlie" as they named him, just might be the perfect medicine.

"For her, this kind of wipes away a lot of the bad things, and it's something to look forward to, and bring something positive when she comes home from her appointments and things.” said Raquel

Charlie was brought to the family from Kansas City, Missouri by a group called “Pinnacle Pets.”



It was a collaborative effort with Pennsylvania based “Jamie’s Dream Team”. All to help brighten the smiles for a girl who deserves to.

“There's amazing people out there that want to make these dreams come true, and when you talk to her, she's very candid with what she likes. And somebody stepped up to that, and provided this for her." said Raquel

A maltose had been a Christmas wish for Analise that she pushed back until Christmas 2018. We're all happy to see that wish was granted far before that.

Members of Pinnacle Pets also provided dog food, among other doggy essentials. Some even brought handmade items for Charlie to use.

View Analise’s journey on Facebook.