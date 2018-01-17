Erie City Council decriminalizes possession of small amounts of marijuana

There will soon be a big change in how police officers in the City of Erie handle marijuana possession cases. Tonight, Erie City Council approved a measure that will decriminalize small amounts of the drug.

What's important to remember is that decriminalization is not legalization, said Councilman Bob Merski, the primary sponsor of the ordinance.

The ordinance council passed reduces what would be a criminal offense to a summary offense. Now, someone caught with 30 grams (about 1 oz.) or less of marijuana will pay a $25 fine rather than get a misdemeanor drug possession charge. The fine for smoking pot in public or possessing drug paraphernalia is $100 apiece.

The change now means possession of small amounts of marijuana is essentially equivalent to a parking ticket. First time offenders would not face jail time, and the offense would not go on your criminal record.

Erie is the latest Pennsylvania city to decriminalize marijuana, joining other major cities like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and others. Mayor Joe Schember supports the move.

Merski first pushed for the plan last year. He calls it "common sense" legislation that's geared toward the non-violent offender.

"Someone who's an otherwise law-abiding citizen will be able to pay a fine and go about their lives and not have a misdemeanor on their records for the rest of their lives," Merski said following the unanimous vote Wednesday evening.

"This would be just a great win for the city, to start off the new year with a win for the residents," said Alayna Gallagher, president of Keystone Progress Erie chapter.

The City of Erie will also no longer have a full-time solicitor. Council also approved Edward Betza as the new solicitor Wednesday, but on a part-time basis. Schember said the $125-per-hour rate will save the city money in the long-run rather than hiring Betza full-time.