Local Doctor Offers Advice to Prevent Children from Taking Tide Pod Challenge

What started as on online joke has now gone viral with countless videos posted online showing teens taking part in what’s being called the Tide Pod Challenge.

The challenge works by people posting video of themselves putting small laundry detergent packs in their mouths. These videos were meant to be funny, but pose serious health risks.

UPMC Hamot Emergency Department Medical Director Fred Mirarchi said this is one viral trend you want to stay away from.

“Really educate your kids that even though this is happening it may seem like a cool thing to do that's not so great to do,” Mirarchi said.

Mirarchi said tide pods are filled with chemicals that are dangerous and can be lethal if consumed. If you swallow even a small amount of these tide pods it can lead to vomiting, burning in lungs and difficulty breathing.

Just like any hazardous household item, Mirarchi said parents should keep them out of the reach of small children.

“Treat it like any other chemical, like if you have an Anti-freeze in your house, leave it in that bottle,” he said. “Put a sticker on that bottle don't put it in some bottle that kids may think is a friendlier bottle like a soda bottle or something like that or a container that kids may think is more friendly towards them.”