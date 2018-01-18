Gaming Funds Helping Local Main Streets

A big boost today for efforts to revitalize main streets and downtown areas around Erie County.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority awarding nine grants totaling $130,000.

The money going to help fund improvements in Erie, Edinboro, Union City, North East, Corry and Girard.

The matching grants are intended to encourage small businesses to invest in new facades, windows and other upgrades to improve the look of main streets.

ECGRA Executive Director Perry Wood said, "So when they may have been considering whether or not to invest in their facilities just like homeowners do, this is the incentive to do it. The carrot instead of the stick. So we want to provide them funds so they invest in their own properties."