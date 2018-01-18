Erie Reveals Snowstorm Costs

We now know how much the big Christmas holiday snow storm cost the City of Erie.

Mayor Joe Schember released the numbers this morning during his weekly news conference. Schember said overtime for street department crews cost $135,000 between December 25 and January 12. The streets department has just under $100,000 left in its overtime budget for the remainder of the year. But, the mayor believes everything will be fine unless another large storm strikes the area.



Schember said police had to tow a total of 104 vehicles during a special, seven-day snow plowing operation earlier this month. 232 vehicles were moved by owners before they would have been towed.



The mayor commended all street department employees for their efforts.

"They just did great work throughout to clear the snow and to keep up with that relentless winter weather that we had for that couple of weeks period of time," he said.

Schember also thanked a volunteer group of veterans called Team Rubicon. They helped almost 400 property owners in the city who were physically unable to clear their sidewalks and driveways.

