Erie School Board Votes to Limit Tax Hike

The Erie School Board approved a plan Wednesday evening that prohibits members from raising next year's taxes more than the 3.7 percent, which is the maximum limit the state allows.

Later this year, the board is expected to boost taxes for Erie property owners by a half-percent. That's what administrators included in the financial recovery plan they gave to the state education department last year.

That plan helped the district get that requested $14 million extra state tax dollars to help with the chronic budget problems, but it has yet to be finalized.

"We're really going to start digging into the budget and working up our projections," said Brian Politio, superintendent of Erie's Public Schools. "We anticipate bringing the initial budget to the board in April, and at that point, we'll talk about a tax increase."

School districts are required to pass a balanced budget by July 1.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.