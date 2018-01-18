Record Snowball Outside Millcreek Mall Helps Raise Money for Erie City Mission

Aside from all the headaches related to the burst of snow that Erie has been dealing with, there's been some silver linings, like help with clean-up. This Thursday, one of them was shown, thanks to a record snowball made by the public, on the grounds of the Millcreek Mall.

A check worth $1,400 dollars presented to the Erie City Mission. Erie Radio Station Happi 92.7, teamed up with the Mall and it's owners, the Cafaro Corporation for the good will effort. Donations were collected during the making of the snowball and matched. A;l the money raised will go towards supporting the various ministries at the city mission.

Mission Operations Director Darrell Smith, says, "We have a food pantry, a clothing pantry, a public lunch everyday. We have a homeless shelter, we have a drug and alcohol program and children's ministry."

The businesses MG Restoration, and Yardmaster, also took part in raising funds for the Erie City Mission.

