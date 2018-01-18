Elderly Man Killed in Jamestown, New York House Fire Identified

An elderly man is dead after a fire in Jamestown, New York Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 1:17 a.m. at a home at 21 Carey Place.

A neighbor reportedly made the emergency call.

Firefighters found Patrick Reilly, 74, inside the home.

He was taken to UPMC Chautauqua WCA for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Much of the fire was contained to the rear of the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.

