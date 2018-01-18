Judge denies Nassar's request to end 'media circus'

Bob Brenzing

Lansing, MI -- Dr. Larry Nassar, facing his third day of listening to victim's impact statements at his sentencing, wrote a letter to the judge saying that he didn't know how much more of the testimony he could bare to listen to.

In a six page, single-spaced letter to the court, Nassar went on to say that Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sat him in the witness box so that media could take his picture with her in it. In reality, Nassar is seated where he is so the victims can look him in the eye instead of turning around to address him.

Judge Aquilina questioned what Nassar was asking for in the letter. As part of his plea deal, Nassar agreed to listen to the victims. The judge told Nassar that the "media circus" should not be a surprise to him.

More than 100 victims of Nassar are giving their statements over four days of sentencing. As more continue building the courage to come forward, Judge Aquilina said she is more than willing to extend sentencing into next week, allowing anyone abused by Nassar to give testimony.

The former doctor faces 40 years in prison for assaulting young girls and women during medical exams, including several gymnasts and athletes at Michigan State University and other schools.

