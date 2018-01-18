Team Rubicon Hold Recruitment Effort

During the massive snow storms earlier this month, Team Rubicon, has served those in need.

Team Rubicon is made up of a group of veterans and local volunteers, who serve vulnerable and at-risk populations affected by disaster across the United States.

Thursday, at Lavry Brewing in downtown Erie, a recruiting effort was held. The goal is to help build an Erie chapter so needs can be addressed almost immediately.

The local chapter will contact fire departments and legion clubs to generate interest. Anyone over the age of 18 can join. All Team Rubicon services are provided free of charge. Team Rubicon has assisted 400 residents since early January.