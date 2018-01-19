Erie Arts and Culture Introduces Grant Program

Erie Arts and Culture made a big splash today by introducing a new grant program.

The organization awarded 49 grants totaling over $145,000.

The awards will fund several different organizations and artists for a variety of programs and projects related to the arts.

Erie Arts and Culture hopes these grants will continue to promote growth for available arts and entertainment options for Erie residents, and visitors alike.

"So there's a variety of activities that will happen throughout our community, that are being hosted by wonderful organizations, and serving all different types of populations." said Executive Director, Amanda Brown Sissem "So we wanna really make sure that residents throughout Erie County have access to great arts and cultural activities."

Sissem says the organization will open another application period for more grants, starting in the fall.

