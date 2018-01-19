Erie Arts and Culture Introduces Grant Program - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Arts and Culture Introduces Grant Program

Posted: Updated:

Erie Arts and Culture made a big splash today by introducing a new grant program.

The organization awarded 49 grants totaling over $145,000.

    The awards will fund several different organizations and artists for a variety of programs and projects related to the arts.

    Erie Arts and Culture hopes these grants will continue to promote growth for available arts and entertainment options for Erie residents, and visitors alike.

 "So there's a variety of activities that will happen throughout our community, that are being hosted by wonderful organizations, and serving all different types of populations." said Executive Director, Amanda Brown Sissem "So we wanna really make sure that residents throughout Erie County have access to great arts and cultural activities."

Sissem says the organization will open another application period for more grants,  starting in the fall. 
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com