Prisoner Sentenced for Throwing Urine at Officer at McKean Feder - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Prisoner Sentenced for Throwing Urine at Officer at McKean Federal Prison

Posted: Updated:

A federal prisoner at McKean Federal Correctional Institution in Bradford will serve a year plus a day in prison for assaulting a federal officer.

Rogelio Muniz-Valdez, 42, was sentenced Wednesday to the additional time on top of his current sentence by U.S. District Judge David Cercone.

Muniz-Valdez threw urine at a federal officer who was performing her duties at FCI McKean March 15, 2017, according to information presented to the court.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com