Prisoner Sentenced for Throwing Urine at Officer at McKean Federal Prison

A federal prisoner at McKean Federal Correctional Institution in Bradford will serve a year plus a day in prison for assaulting a federal officer.

Rogelio Muniz-Valdez, 42, was sentenced Wednesday to the additional time on top of his current sentence by U.S. District Judge David Cercone.

Muniz-Valdez threw urine at a federal officer who was performing her duties at FCI McKean March 15, 2017, according to information presented to the court.

