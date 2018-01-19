Erie Man Pleads Guilty to Food Stamp Fraud - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Pleads Guilty to Food Stamp Fraud

Posted: Updated:

An Erie man pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States in a food stamp fraud sceheme.

John L. McDowell, 68, entered the plea to a single count before U.S. District Judge David Cercone.

McDowell's three co-defendants were involved in a scheme that primarily exchanged food stamps for cash. McDowell submitted a fraudulent application for a food stamp license, so the food stamp terminals set up at convenience stores owned by two of the co-defendants would not be in their names, the court was told. The food stamp terminals were then used at unauthorized locations.

McDowell will be sentenced May 21 at 1:30 p.m. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. The seriousness of the crime and defendant's criminal history will be taken into consideration.

The United States Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General, Erie Police Department, Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation were involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com