Gannon Dedicates Nash Library Project

A big day today for Gannon University.

The school officially dedicating the new look Nash Library.

Bishop Lawrence Persico leading a procession to bless the building.

Then a crowd of dignitaries cut the ribbon to signify the completion of the $16 million renovation project of the 45-year old building.

The entire interior of the building was re-done to house nearly 50 study rooms and 200,000 books.

Plus a cafe and other features.

The project was only launched after extensive planning.

Gannon University President Keith Taylor, Ph.D. said, "The exciting thing for me is we started with a building that existed but have thought what is the future going to look like? What are the services and resources that the students are going to need to be successful in the future?"

Construction began in the summer of 2016.

During the work, a nearby building was transformed into a temporary library until the Nash project wrapped up.