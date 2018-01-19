Local Flu Cases Keep Increasing

The number of local flu cases continues to increase, and many of the cases are severe.

The Erie County Health Department says there are now nearly 400 reported flu cases.

The number nearly doubling in the past ten days.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches and a dry hacking cough.

The very young and the elderly are most at risk.

About 17% of local flu patients are being hospitalized.

Experts say that is because of the strain of flu is especially serious.

Charlotte Berringer, R.N. of the Erie County Health Department said, "This particular type of flu, we know from other seasons, that it tends to cause more severe symptoms. These more severe symptoms can result i complications which result in the high hospitalization rate."

Berringer says at the first sign of flu symptoms contact a medical professional.

Often a prescription anti-viral like Tamiflu can be a big help.