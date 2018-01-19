Dog Dilemma: McKean Woman Says Animal Shelter is Refusing to Return Her Pet

A McKean woman is speaking out, she says a local animal shelter is refusing to return her dog.

The family dog is a 16-year-old black lab, named Tasha. It wandered off from her McKean home in mid-December.

About the same time, an elderly black dog was found wandering near Sterrettania road, and the Because You Care animal shelter took it in.

Troup contacted the shelter and told them that her elderly black lab was missing, and left her contact information should she show up at the shelter.

Tasha's owner, Kelly Troup, says she had given up hope of Tasha's return, until she was scrolling Facebook and saw Tasha had been put up for adoption on the Because You Care Facebook page.

When Troup went to pick her up, the shelter told her, for sheltering the dog, it would cost her $350 to get the dog back, "I said don't feel like I'm obligated to pay all of that. She said, 'ok we'll make it $5 dollars a day.' I said I don't have $120, I have three children, it's right after Christmas, I just want to get my dog and go home," said Troup of her conversation with the Shelter's director.



Because You Care released a statement to Erie News Now which read:

"Because You Care routinely returns stray dogs to their homes and has enjoyed many happy reunions between lost dogs and their owners. In this case, we feel strongly that Ellie does not belong to Ms. Troup.

Ms. Troup reported her dog missing to Because You Care on Dec 14th, stating she went missing a week earlier on December 7th. The dog in question was found by a Good Samaritan in a field on December 5th. This suggests that the dog is either not Ms. Troup’s dog, or she was not aware her dog was missing for 2 days. Furthermore, failure to report her dog missing to local rescue groups until 7 days after she thought the dog went missing is neglectful and especially concerning considering the extremely cold temperatures in the area this time of year.

When Ms. Troup notified Because You Care, we asked her to send us photographs, vet records, license information, etc. We were willing to use any form of identification to reunite Ellie with her family. However, Ms. Troup ignored those requests, saying she could not provide any form of identification. Also, Ellie has specific identifying characteristics that Ms. Troup could not name. When Ms. Troup came to the adoption center to see if Ellie was her dog, Ellie did not seem to recognize her. The burst of enthusiasm that is always present at a dog/owner reunion was not there. All of these points together raised red flags in our minds. Senior dogs like Ellie are commonly used as bait dogs in dogfighting rings, and without proof of ownership, we cannot release the dog because of reasons like this.

We were willing to work through the steps of identifying Ellie as belonging to Ms. Troup until Ms. Troup began making threats and behaving in inappropriate ways. At that point we had no choice but to pursue legal routes of resolution. It was decided that the dog would be moved back into foster care while this matter is resolved, where the dog is currently being cared for and appears happy and comfortable.

Currently, the matter is pending until it can be decided in court. Because You Care feels badly that Ms. Troup has lost a dog but maintains that the dog named Ellie is not Ms. Troup’s missing dog."

Troup says she disagrees with the shelter, and believes the dog is Tasha. She says she did threaten to go to a lawyer, because of frustrations with not being able to get her dog, and she did have some pictures, but not all of the paperwork the shelter had requested.

Troup says Tasha is an elderly dog, which the family takes care of and loves, and would just like to see her come home, "It was Tasha, a gentleman (at the shelter) walked me back, she immediately recognized me, and started barking... I just want my dog back," said Troup.