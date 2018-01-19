Explosives 'Not a Viable Option' to Break Up French Creek Ice Jam

Meadville city and emergency management officials determined Friday using explosives is "not a viable option" to break up the ice jam on French Creek, according to a statement from the City Manager's Office.

The determination was made after meeting in the field Friday with several experts.

The limited accessibility of the creek where the jam originates, its proximity to a high pressure gas line, upstream and downstream curves in the creek where ice would likely re-jam, and the overall volume of ice involved were all factors taken into consideration. Blasting experts on site said the use of explosives would be an "impractical and futile option," the statement said.

They agreed a mechanical breakup of the ice jam using equipment from the streambank would be the most effective, but access to the ice jam is impractical and dangerous at this time.

Emergency management officials said they are constantly evaluating the situation and working with the National Weather Service office in Cleveland.

